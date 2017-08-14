Trump Facing Growing Pressure on Twitter to #FireBannon After Deadly White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville

After violence erupted and claimed the life of an anti-racist protester at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, President Donald Trump faced growing pressure on social media to fire chief strategist Steve Bannon — the man who once proudly proclaimed his Breitbart News website as “the platform for the alt-right.”

The hashtag #FireBannon was trending on Twitter for much of Sunday evening and into Monday as celebrities and politicians called for Trump to axe Bannon, who is often cited as the nexus between the president and white nationalists.

“White supremacy has no place in America,” tweeted Star Trek actor George Takei. “Let’s start with the White House. #FireBannon.”

White Supremacy has no place in America. Let's start with the White House. #FireBannon — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 13, 2017

TODAY! Call the White House: 202-224-3121

Congress: 202-456-1414 Tell them to #FireBannon — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 14, 2017

Racism should not represent this country. #FireBannon — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 13, 2017

Let's begin to Stop White Supremacy, Neo Nazis and KKK where they feel most welcome, the White House. #FireBannon #Charlottesville — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 13, 2017

We call on the President to take the steps to remove Steve Bannon – well-known white supremacist leader – from his team of advisers. .@CNN — NAACP (@NAACP) August 12, 2017

Bannon wanted #Charlottesville. He's a supremacist in the WH and he must go. Use #FireBannon to make your voice heard. Tweet & RT. Be loud. pic.twitter.com/ka56JWDHL5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 13, 2017

The bigoted policies of President Bannon are tearing our country apart. It is time to #FireBannon. https://t.co/sGFFfQwtOw — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 13, 2017

“We’re the platform for the alt right.” 2016#FireBannon — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 13, 2017

It's criminal that America's WH has been taken over by White Supremacists #FireBannon #FireMiller #ImpeachTrump They are Destroying America https://t.co/YcgY7wXO7o — os (@abctweet100) August 14, 2017

The president so far has stayed silent on the online call for Bannon’s firing.

On Monday, facing widespread criticism that he didn’t go far enough to condemn white nationalists for the violence at Saturday’s rally, Trump gave a press conference denouncing white supremacy and declaring, “Racism is evil.”

Trump did not acknowledge that his initial response blamed “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, simply saying: “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump took to Twitter to lash out at an African-American pharmaceuticals mogul who resigned from the president’s manufacturing council to protest Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

At the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, white supremacist protesters clashed with counter-protesters who were demonstrating against the event. A 20-year-old man whom police identified as James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of ramming his car into a group of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Authorities said two Virginia state troopers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Berke M. M. Bates, were also killed Saturday afternoon in a helicopter crash as they were responding to the rally.

For House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and many others, Trump’s condemnation of racism on Monday comes too late.

If @realDonaldTrump is sincere about rejecting alt-right white supremacists sympathizers, he should start at the White House. #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/m2bfps3Q5g — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 14, 2017

Empty words, Donald. You want to help rid America of white supremacists? Start with your chief strategist in the White House. #FireBannon — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 14, 2017

Until you remove white supremicists from the White House, your words are empty @realDonaldTrump.

Actions speak louder.#FireBannon now. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 14, 2017

Some of Trump's top advisors are white supremacists & Nazis. If he believes what he says, he should #FireBannon, #FireGorka, & #FireMiller. https://t.co/7syDLIbQuW — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 14, 2017

So will you fire the racists and bigots working in the White House @realDonaldTrump? Actions > words.#FireBannon #FireMiller #FireGorka https://t.co/tEfC6Sav4O — Col Doug Applegate (@ApplegateCA49) August 14, 2017

All you need to know

Took President Tiny Hands 48 hrs to call out Nazis

Took him 57 minutes to call out Merck CEO who is Black #FireBannon — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) August 14, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

Meanwhile, Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci ,who lasted only days in his position, said during an appearance Sunday on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos that Trump’s much-criticized response to Charlottesville was influenced by Bannon.

“You also got this sort of Bannon-bart influence in there, which I think is a snag on the president,” Scaramucci said in his first TV interview since being fired from his short-lived White House post. “If the president really wants to execute that legislative agenda that I think is so promising for the American people, the lower-middle class people and the middle class people, then he has to move away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense.”