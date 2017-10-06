Trump Stokes Fear with Cryptic Remark About ‘Calm Before the Storm’ After Military Meeting

President Trump is causing confusion — and fear — after a cryptic comment he made to the press following a military dinner at the White House on Thursday.
After summoning the media to a last-minute photo op with “the world’s great military people” on Thursday evening, Trump asked reporters: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”
“What’s the storm?” asked one reporter. “On Iran? On ISIS? On what?”
“We have the world’s great military people, I’ll tell you that,” Trump replied. “Thank you all for coming.”
When pressed further on the mysterious “storm” by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, the president replied: “You’ll find out.”
Trump’s remarks have led to speculation over whether his administration is planning some kind of military action — especially given the president’s promises in recent weeks to respond to any North Korean aggression toward the U.S.
By Friday morning, “Calm Before the Storm” was trending on Twitter, where many people questioned Trump’s comments — and their timing.
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California urged “freaked out” followers to support a bill he co-sponsored with Sen. Ed Markey that explicitly forbids the first use of nuclear weapons without authorization from Congress through a declaration of war.