President Trump Calls Emmy Award Ratings ‘the Worst Ever’ After Multiple Jokes Were Made About Him

President Donald Trump is once again taking aim at the “rigged” Emmys — with the Leader of The Free World rejoicing over the award show’s low ratings.

Trump, 71, tweeted Tuesday night a few minutes before 11 p.m. while in New York City, writing, “I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night — the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.””

Sunday night’s Emmy Awards had ratings of 11.38 million viewers, which was almost even to last year’s all time audience low, according to Deadline.

The show’s host, Stephen Colbert, didn’t shy away from making jokes at the President’s expense, with digs such as a song and dance number which including a joke with Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character on Veep, “Imagine if your President is not beloved by Nazis?”

Colbert then got into a car with Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys from The Americans, shaking hands with Vladimir Putin while singing, “Even treason is better on TV.”

The Trump jokes continued in his opening monologue.

First Colbert joked Trump “seems to have that much time” to watch TV. “Hello sir, thank you for joining us. Look forward to the tweets.”

Then Colbert pointed out that Trump and Alec Baldwin, who played Trump on Saturday Night Live, where the two biggest stars at the show.

“You guys are neck and neck, and Alec you’re up against a lot of neck,” Colbert said. “And however you feel about the president, and you do feel about the president, you can’t deny it.”

Not done there, the former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got in on the joke at the awards and made fun of Trump’s obsession with crowd size.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer joked, during the shock skit.

Trump’s relationship with the Emmys goes further back, stemming from his days as the host of Celebrity Apprentice.

During a presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton in October 2016, the former secretary of state noted the number of times Trump claimed something has been “rigged” against him.

“He claims the court systems and the federal judge is rigged,” she said.

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him,” Clinton continued, before Trump interrupted her to say, “Should have gotten it.”