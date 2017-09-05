President Trump ‘Crushed’ That Longtime Personal Bodyguard Is Leaving the White House: Report

Donald Trump’s “wing man” is flying the coop.

Keith Schiller, the president’s former personal bodyguard turned director of Oval Office operations, is leaving his White House job to return to the private security business, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, noting that Trump is “crushed” by the planned departure.

That’s because Schiller is more than just another White House aide — he’s reportedly one of Trump’s closest confidants outside his family, and has been described by West Wing insiders as the president’s “protector, gate-keeper and wing man” as well as his “emotional anchor.”

“He’s a confidant and friend,” Stuart Jolly, a former national field director for Trump’s presidential campaign, told Bloomberg. Trump “trusts Keith, and Keith trusts him. Trust is a really big deal at that level.”

In an administration plagued by turmoil, Schiller was also known for doing some of the president’s dirty work — including firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Schiller, who rose to head of security at the Trump Organization during the nearly 20 years he worked for the businessman, never intended to stay in his White House position for long. Two insiders who spoke with Bloomberg said Schiller was leaving because of the longer hours and his lower government salary of $165,000. But friends suggested that John Kelly’s promotion to chief of staff in July may have accelerated Schiller’s departure.

Schiller has reportedly told friends that he doesn’t like working under Kelly, who has tried to bring a sense of order and formality to the disorganized White House. The regime change meant Schiller lost his privilege to walk into the Oval Office at any time to see the president.

But now, White House aides reportedly fear that Schiller’s exit will “leave the president and the West Wing off-balance” and lead to clashes between Trump and Kelly.

Schiller also reportedly believes that Kelly doesn’t like the president personally — something sources say has been “deeply demoralizing” for Schiller, who is used to Trump being surrounded by devoted employees.

After Schiller leaves, the only longtime Trump loyalists in the White House will be the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, communications aide Hope Hicks, and digital aide Dan Scavino.

“But none currently fills the role of peer and friend that Schiller holds,” Bloomberg said.