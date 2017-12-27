These Were President Trump's 5 Biggest Policy Changes in 2017

President Trump often brags that he’s the most successful President in modern history. His detractors, however, argue that he doesn’t yet have much to show for his first year in office. The truth lies somewhere in the middle.

As 2017 draws to a close, President Trump can lay claim to at least two concrete victories: The confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, and the passage of the biggest tax reform plan in decades (though he has yet to sign that plan into law.)

Still, despite the Republican majority in Congress, President Trump largely failed to bring about two major promises of his campaign: The repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, and the construction of a wall along the United States’ border with Mexico.

But all told, the Trump Administration has brought about changes that, while perhaps not as sweeping as dismantling his predecessor’s health care overhaul, impact the daily lives of everyday Americans in significant ways. As TIME’s Massimo Calabresi reported in October, “the Administration has taken thousands of actions, affecting everyone from the poorest day laborer to the richest investment banker.”

Above, see the five biggest policy changes of 2017, following Trump’s inauguration in early January.