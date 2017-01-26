President Trump on the ‘Beautiful’ Letter Obama Left Him: ‘He Wants Me to Do a Great Job’

Pres. Trump on 'beautiful' letter left for him by Pres. Obama in desk of the Oval Office: "So well written. So thoughtful, so thoughtful." pic.twitter.com/2v5wR64Cg6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

Keeping with tradition, Barack Obama left an Inauguration Day letter to his successor, Donald Trump.

In his first interview since taking office, which aired Wednesday, Trump detailed some of the topics in the epistle to ABC News’ David Muir.

“This was the letter given to me by President Obama. I won’t show to you or read it to you, but a – just a, a beautiful letter,” the president said.

“It was long, it was complex, it was thoughtful, and it took time to do it,” Trump said, noting that it was “well-written” as well.

Sealed in an envelope that was addressed to “Mr. President,” the letter appeared to be a single page in length. Obama was pictured placing the letter in the Oval Office, hours before the start of presidential inaugural festivities on Jan. 20.

“I doubt too many of them were written in this manner. He really – in fact, I called him and thanked him for the thought that was put into that letter,” Trump continued.

Though he did not disclose specifics, Trump did share what he thought was a memorable line.

“[Obama] said something that was very interesting to me he said, ‘You know if I thought your healthcare plan was going to be better than his plan, Obamacare, then I would support it,’ and I believe he would,” he shared.

On his overall takeaway from Obama’s letter, Trump concluded: “Nothing that surprised me, but it was stated beautifully but that I’m representing a lot of people and I’m carrying on a very important tradition, and just do a great job. He wants me to do a great job.”

During the sit-down, Trump also discussed immigration and alleged voter fraud.