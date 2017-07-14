Politics
See President Trump’s Most Awkward Handshakes Since Taking Office
You can easily spot one of President Donald Trump’s handshakes: They’re firm (and can sometimes lead to white knuckles), they’re long (half a minute, in some cases) and sometimes, come with questionable compliments
Posted on
More
1 of 9
THE NEVER-ENDING HANDSHAKE WITH FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON
Macron and Trump, it seems, just aren't capable of having a normal handshake. During the July 14 Bastille Day parade, which Trump attended in Paris, the two leaders locked hands for nearly 30 seconds while they walked and talked.
2 of 9
THE THREE-WAY HANDSHAKE WITH EMMANUEL AND BRIGITTE MACRON
Towards the end, Trump even brought Macron's wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, into the fold, grabbing her hand, too. (No one, during this exchange, held First Lady Melania Trump's hand.)
3 of 9
THE TUG-AND-PULL HANDSHAKE WITH FRENCH FIRST LADY BRIGITTE MACRON
There was uncomfortable hand contact galore on Trump's trip to Paris. One day before his extended handshake with the president, he shook French First Lady Brigitte Macron's hand, then released it, then grabbed her other hand and gave it a pull, maintaining his grasp for several seconds.
It was a variation of Trump's signature tug-and-pull handshake, which he has used on several world leaders.
Trump also made headlines for his subsequent comments about the French first lady's appearance. According to Agence France-Presse reporter Adam Plowright, Trump looked Brigitte Macron up and down before telling her, “You’re in such great shape” and then calling her “beautiful.”
4 of 9
THE WHITE-KNUCKLE HANDSHAKE WITH EMMANUEL MACRON
In a display of masculine bravado if we've ever seen one, when Trump first met then-newly elected French President Macron at the NATO Summit in May, the two had quite an intense handshake. After gripping each other's hand for seven seconds, both leaders were left with white knuckles. Macron later said his firm hold was purposeful: "My handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent. One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either.""
5 of 9
THE NON-HANDSHAKE WITH GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
This awkward handshake wasn't a handshake at all. When German Chancellor Merkel visited Washington, D.C., in March, she and Trump had a meeting (and photo opp) in the Oval Office. But in a shift from usual protocol, Trump did not extend his hand for Merkel to shake. Even after the photographers asked for one, and Merkel herself said, "They want us to have a handshake," Trump's hands stayed squarely in his lap. As Trump remained silent, Merkel's face briefly flashed with a bemused look. At the G20 Summit in July, however, the two finally shook hands.
6 of 9
THE SHOULDER-GRAB HANDSHAKE WITH CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU
Trump was apparently so excited to welcome Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to the U.S. in February that he not only gave him one of his signature firm handshakes, but he also grabbed (and shook) his shoulder, too.
7 of 9
THE LONG HANDSHAKE WITH JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE
Trump has established a track record of longer-than-usual handshakes. When Japanese Prime Minister Abe visited him at the White House in February, Trump shook (and patted) his hand for nearly 20 seconds. Afterwards, Abe looked to the side and appeared to roll his eyes, which, of course, had Twitter in a tizzy.
8 of 9
THE SIGNATURE TUG-AND-PULL HANDSHAKE WITH SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH
In January, when Trump announced now-Justice Neil Gorsuch as his pick to fill the seat vacated by Justice Antonin Scalia (the same seat former President Barack Obama attempted to fill with the appointment of Judge Merrick Garland), he shook Gorsuch's hand in front of the gathered audience and photographers. However, he didn't just shake it, but yanked it, too, pulling Gorsuch's arm towards him multiple times.
9 of 9
THE HAND-HOLD WITH BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY
Perhaps Trump was just channeling the lyrics of the best-known band to come out of British Prime Minister May's country: The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand." Because hold her hand he did, while walking across the Colonnade of the West Wing at the White House during May's January visit to Washington, D.C.