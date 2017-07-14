See President Trump’s Most Awkward Handshakes Since Taking Office

THE TUG-AND-PULL HANDSHAKE WITH FRENCH FIRST LADY BRIGITTE MACRON

There was uncomfortable hand contact galore on Trump's trip to Paris. One day before his extended handshake with the president, he shook French First Lady Brigitte Macron's hand, then released it, then grabbed her other hand and gave it a pull, maintaining his grasp for several seconds.

It was a variation of Trump's signature tug-and-pull handshake, which he has used on several world leaders.

Trump also made headlines for his subsequent comments about the French first lady's appearance. According to Agence France-Presse reporter Adam Plowright, Trump looked Brigitte Macron up and down before telling her, “You’re in such great shape” and then calling her “beautiful.”