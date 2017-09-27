‘Imagine What He Could Do with 280’: Twitter Users Revolt over Prospect of Doubling Character Limit for Trump

President Trump‘s favorite platform has doubled its character limit to 280, and Twitter users everywhere fear the move has brought America “140 characters closer to nuclear war.”
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, a vocal Trump critic, was among those worried about the havoc Trump could wreak with the increased character limit.
“.@realDonaldTrump has been wrecking America 140 characters at a time,” Fox tweeted. “Imagine what he could do with 280 now.”
“140 characters closer to nuclear war,” wrote another person. “I wish @Twitter would test limiting a certain user to 14 characters.”
Here’s what other critics are saying on Twitter.
The president regularly uses Twitter to attack and intimidate his critics and foes. Recently that included North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his administration.
North Korea’s top diplomat said Monday that Trump’s weekend tweet threatening that the country’s leadership “won’t be around much longer” was a “declaration of war” — and that North Korea had the right to retaliate.
Twitter defended its decision not to remove the controversial tweet against critics who argued it violated the platform’s rules prohibiting violent threats.
“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules … Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest,” the company said in a series of tweets.
“This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it,” it added. “We need to do better on this, and will.”