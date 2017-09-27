‘Imagine What He Could Do with 280’: Twitter Users Revolt over Prospect of Doubling Character Limit for Trump

President Trump‘s favorite platform has doubled its character limit to 280, and Twitter users everywhere fear the move has brought America “140 characters closer to nuclear war.”

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, a vocal Trump critic, was among those worried about the havoc Trump could wreak with the increased character limit.

“.@realDonaldTrump has been wrecking America 140 characters at a time,” Fox tweeted. “Imagine what he could do with 280 now.”

“140 characters closer to nuclear war,” wrote another person. “I wish @Twitter would test limiting a certain user to 14 characters.”

Here’s what other critics are saying on Twitter.

We don't need more characters we need you to prevent an accidental nuclear war @twitter https://t.co/7Rla9EGTIH — Jenna Ruddock (@natlsciservice) September 26, 2017

And in one stroke, Twitter doubles the complexity of our nation's foreign policy. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 27, 2017

With 280 characters, North Korea doesn't stand a chance. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 26, 2017

All I know is I haven't been feeling good about the leader of our country using it to threaten nuclear war. So I'm already sensitive here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 27, 2017

Twitter needs to limit it to zero characters and give this country a break. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) September 26, 2017

"By increasing the character limit of a Tweet to 280, we feel like the President will be able to declare war much more easily." – @Twitter — New Donk Casey (@CaseyMalone) September 26, 2017

donald trump has literally nearly started a nuclear war with 140 characters give him 280 and we’re all dead by christmas pic.twitter.com/kN2QMq4jQG — j ✨ (@idealising) September 26, 2017

EVERYONE: Twitter, please, shut down the President's account before he starts a nuclear war.

TWITTER: Ok, we're hearing "more characters" https://t.co/6BpylxFdtI — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) September 26, 2017

With 280 characters now trump can start a nuclear war and a war with the NFL in one tweet. What a time to be alive — dan (@dannolan) September 26, 2017

Now Trump will have 280 characters to start a Nuclear War with, instead of 140. THANKS TWITTER FOR KILLING US ALL! pic.twitter.com/Z1atIW3VPO — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) September 26, 2017

280 characters. Because we need Trump to declare nuclear war with the utmost clarity. — Bathong Neo (@NeoNoHetero) September 27, 2017

On the plus side, Twitter to allow Tweets that are 280 characters. On the minus side, that makes nuclear war with N. Korea twice as likely. — Dave Pell (@davepell) September 26, 2017

Us: DELETE TRUMP'S ACCOUNT B4 NUCLEAR WAR BEGINS Twitter: When nuclear war begins, you'll be able to tweet your horror in 280 characters https://t.co/HZQUosDW2z — Natalie Is Broke AF™ (@n_m_king) September 27, 2017

Twitter: It's not our fault the U.S. President is trying to declare nuclear war with a Tweet. Also Twitter: Double the characters. pic.twitter.com/jTUBS9zjvO — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 27, 2017

The president regularly uses Twitter to attack and intimidate his critics and foes. Recently that included North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his administration.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

North Korea’s top diplomat said Monday that Trump’s weekend tweet threatening that the country’s leadership “won’t be around much longer” was a “declaration of war” — and that North Korea had the right to retaliate.

Twitter defended its decision not to remove the controversial tweet against critics who argued it violated the platform’s rules prohibiting violent threats.

We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules 2/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

This has long been internal policy and we'll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will 4/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017