President Obama Leaves the Oval Office for the Last Time with a Final ‘Thank You’ to the American People

It’s the end of an era.

President Obama has left the Oval Office for the final time during his eight years in the White House.

He was seen holding a letter, which he placed on the office’s Resolute desk, before closing the door on the office for the last time as Commander-in-Chief. Presumably, the letter was for his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, as it’s a tradition for the outgoing president to leave a note for the incoming on his last day in office.

Now, President Obama and outgoing First Lady Michelle are waiting at the White House for Trump and his wife, Melania, to have tea before heading to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. The Trumps started this morning with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just steps away from the White House, along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.