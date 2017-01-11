A Day Later, People Are Still Freaking Out Over (and Making Amazing GIFs of) Obama’s Farewell Address

On Tuesday night President Obama flew home to Chicago, where his presidential campaign began way back in 2007, to deliver a farewell address to the American people.

As you can imagine, people were feeling all the feels during the hour-long speech. Many took to Twitter to thank Obama for the past eight years.

People will miss the entire Obama family — in particular, First Lady Michelle Obama.

Forget Romeo and Juliet's love, everyone wants a love like Barack and Michelle #FarewellObama #ObamaFarewell — Eli (@elliemmac) January 11, 2017

There was some worry about Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, who wasn’t in Chicago for the speech. (She had a science test the next day. Ugh, high school!)

#WhereIsSasha Hopefully blocking the driveway to the White House pic.twitter.com/NodjX8x4tB — Sabra Berger (@SabraBerger) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama is all of America: hiding at home, pretending he's not leaving. #whereisSasha #ObamaFarewell — Alexander Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) January 11, 2017

But mostly, people were crying (especially when Malia Obama started crying!).

Man I'm gonna miss this dude – a daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men ❤ #MaliaObama 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iHMO1UYwpV — Nathan Allen Pirtle (@workwthecoach) January 11, 2017

Watching Malia Obama cry as her father talks about what a role model her mom has been is officially the moment I lost it. #Farewell44 — Shelby Knox (@ShelbyKnox) January 11, 2017

Malia Obama has me bawling right now #ObamaFarewell #OneLastTime — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 11, 2017

I'm not even American and @BarackObama had me in tears with that speech 😭❤ #ObamaFarewell — Liv ✨ (@unxpectedqueen) January 11, 2017

Including the president himself.

Obama breaking down talking about Michelle in #ObamaFarewell. I'm not crying, you're crying pic.twitter.com/tNaP9prxlb — kate (@katemullenz) January 11, 2017

Even the morning after the speech, people were still weepy.

Finally steeled myself to watch #ObamaFarewell this morning and had to add more sugar to my Cheerios to cover all the salty tears. — Randy Smith (@Thing_Finder) January 11, 2017

help I'm gonna start crying I already miss Obama — linda 38 (@twentyonelinda) January 11, 2017

Many celebs weren’t shy about expressing their love for the outgoing president.

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 10, 2017

This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight…I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

And the GIFs. Oh, the GIFs.

There was emotion.

Especially during this hug.

Oh, and this hug.

And this point!

Joe Biden’s last VP GIF 😢 pic.twitter.com/cIYhd4veOl — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 11, 2017

There were throwbacks.

And thank-yous.

Thanks, Mr. President.