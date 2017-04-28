President George H. W. Bush, 92, Released from Hospital After Being Treated for Pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday morning, after receiving treatment for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

“President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,” the former president’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a press release on Twitter.

In an update earlier this week, McGrath noted that chronic bronchitis is more prevalent with age and has left the former president’s airway with a “constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.”

McGrath also said last week that Bush, 92, is expected to leave Texas soon for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The 41st president was hospitalized with a “mild case” of pneumonia over Easter weekend. He was also hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit in January for bronchitis and pneumonia. Within a week of being discharged, he was on the field at Super Bowl LI to make the coin toss.