Barack Obama Reflects on His Historic Presidency in Special New Year’s Day Message

President Barack Obama is taking a trip down memory lane — Twitter style.

As his administration draws to a close, Obama took to the social media site on New Year’s Day to recall some of the administration’s accomplishments during his eight years as president.

“As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years,” Obama, 55, wrote in the initial tweet.

He then posted a string of messages, noting strides in employment, health insurance, civil rights and military legislation.

To close out the tweet spree, Obama wrote: “It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted well-wishes on the holiday, writing, “TO ALL AMERICANS-#HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA.”

One day earlier, the 70-year-old sent a New Year’s Eve message to the “many” people who dislike him.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Trump tweeted.