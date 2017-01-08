Here Comes the President! Barack Obama Acts as Groomsman in Top Aide’s Florida Wedding

President Barack Obama has a busy final few weeks in office, but his duty as a groomsman to one of his top aides brought him to Florida on Saturday.

The commander-in-chief took Air Force One to Jacksonville over the weekend to attend the wedding of Marvin Nicholson, the White House trip director, the president’s personal aide and Obama’s frequent golfing partner. He returned to Washington, D.C., Saturday night after the nuptials.

Although Michelle Obama did not accompany her husband, Secretary of State John Kerry was also in attendance, acting as the officiant for the marriage ceremony.

Nicholson wed Helen Pajcic, who worked on Obama’s 2008 campaign and is the daughter of a longtime Democratic fundraiser Steve Pajcic, according to the Florida Times-Union.

The private ceremony took place at a private home on Montgomery Place on the bank of the St. Johns River, Action News Jax reports. People hoping to catch a glimpse at the Motorcade lined streets around the ceremony site.

Earlier this week, a moving truck was spotted outside the White House as the first family prepares to move this month.

The Obamas will continue living in Washington, D.C., at least until 15-year-old daughter Sasha, who is a sophomore, finishes high school, the president previously announced.