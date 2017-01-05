Pot Legalization Activists Will Hand Out Free Joints in D.C. on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day

It’s official — Donald Trump‘s Inauguration Day has gone to pot.

A marijuana legalization advocacy group has announced plans to hand out 4,200 free joints to people in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle on Jan. 20, the day the president-elect will be sworn into office.

The D.C.-based group DCMJ that helped legalize marijuana in the nation’s capital in 2014 has now organized the #Trump420 protest in an effort to raise awareness about federal legalization.

Adam Eidinger, founder of the pro-weed group, told CNN on Wednesday, “We’re defending our initiative against the federal government because we’re concerned that Jeff Sessions will try to overturn our local laws here. We’re being proactive to share marijuana, which is our right, before it’s too late. We also want to educate Trump supporters that we can do this legally.”

Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, has a long and far more vocal history of opposing marijuana use and legalization.

As a U.S. Attorney in Alabama in the 1980s, Sessions said he thought the KKK “were okay until I found out they smoked pot.”

And at a Senate drug hearing in April, he said marijuana is “very real danger” and “not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized.”

He also urged lawmakers and government leaders to “send [a] message” that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.”