Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.

Pope Francis Opens Up About Seeing a Therapist and Childhood Sweethearts in New Book

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 16: Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

In a new book due to be published next week, Pope Francis has revealed that he consulted with a psychoanalyst once a week for six months in the 1970s to help him “clarify things.”

The 432-page book, titled Pope Francis: Politics and Society, is based on interviews between the Pontiff and French sociologist Dominique Wolton. The Pope told Wolton that seeing a therapist “helped [him] a lot” and that he now “felt free.”

“I’m in a cage at the Vatican, but not spiritually. Nothing frightens me,” he said in excerpts reported by The Guardian.

When Pope Francis was seeing a psychoanalyst, Argentina, his homeland, was ruled by a military dictatorship. He was head of the South American country’s Jesuit order at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Pope Francis Warns Leaders to Be Humble in Surprise TED Talk from Vatican City: ‘Your Power Will Ruin You’

Along with revelations about his former therapist, the first Latin American pope spoke about many subjects with Wolton for the book, including politics, globalization, divorce and pedophile priests.

He also discussed former girlfriends and childhood sweethearts. “I thank God for having known these true women in my life,” he said in excerpts reported by America Magazine.

This article originally appeared on Time.com