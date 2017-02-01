Politicians and Celebrities React to Trump’s Supreme Court Justice Nominee

D.C. and Hollywood voiced their personal and political opinions immediately following the announcement of President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch.
Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, applauded Trump’s selection as House Speaker Paul Ryan called Gorsuch a “phenomenal nominee.”
Other members of Trump’s party, like Marco Rubio, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who have been willing to criticize the new president on some of his actions, also tweeted positive reviews of Gorsuch.
As to be expected, conservative pundits like Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter weighed in in support of the nominee.
Meanwhile, many Democrats voiced their opposition with senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren among those who expressed outrage on social media.
And celebrities, such as Billy Eichner and Chelsea Handler, also took to Twitter following Trump’s announcement.
The Sierra Club, the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, created a petition to oppose Gorsuch, claiming that he “would put both our environment and basic rights in danger.”