Politicians and Celebrities React to Trump’s Supreme Court Justice Nominee

D.C. and Hollywood voiced their personal and political opinions immediately following the announcement of President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch.

Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz, applauded Trump’s selection as House Speaker Paul Ryan called Gorsuch a “phenomenal nominee.”

Judge Neil Gorsuch is a phenomenal nominee for the #SCOTUS. https://t.co/qQIeFmXE3O pic.twitter.com/QoiGqCZ2dH — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 1, 2017

My statement on @POTUS' excellent selection of Neil Gorsuch as our next #SCOTUS Justice https://t.co/z7TNYvd0ie — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) February 1, 2017

I wholeheartedly applaud President Trump for nominating Judge Gorsuch: https://t.co/nJ2kxct3vM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 1, 2017

Other members of Trump’s party, like Marco Rubio, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who have been willing to criticize the new president on some of his actions, also tweeted positive reviews of Gorsuch.

Judge Gorsuch is a highly qualified, mainstream jurist, which is why he was unanimously confirmed to circuit court by the Senate in 2006. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is a home run pick by President Trump! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 1, 2017

I applaud President's nom of Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Court. He is a thoughtful conservative jurist & worthy successor to Justice Scalia — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is a superb nominee who will make Justice Scalia proud. An excellent choice by President Trump. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is highly qualified for #SupremeCourt – has right experience & judgment to serve on our highest court https://t.co/L3ZdjVunSB — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 1, 2017

My fellow members of the Judiciary Committee and I are ready to get to work to get Judge Gorsuch confirmed. pic.twitter.com/MnHZWYouSA — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

As to be expected, conservative pundits like Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter weighed in in support of the nominee.

Maureen Scalia is in the room. Gorsuch is a great choice. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 1, 2017

I look at that lovely couple, Judge Gorsuch & his wife, and think about how they are about to be viciously slandered by the left. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is good for America. A traditional jurist who respects freedom & understands intent of Constitution. Big win for Trump -BO'R — Bill O'Reilly (@oreillyfactor) February 1, 2017

Meanwhile, many Democrats voiced their opposition with senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren among those who expressed outrage on social media.

Judge Gorsuch must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers and opposition to campaign finance reform. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 1, 2017

Based on the long and well-established record of Judge Neil Gorsuch, I will oppose his nomination. https://t.co/iYbOWwwGoS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch put corps over workers, been hostile toward women’s rights & been an ideolog. Skeptical that he can be a strong, independent Justice — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch’s radical views on women’s rights are deeply troubling to everyone fighting to #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/TDU2FufoKx — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2017

My full statement on President Trump's Supreme Court announcement pic.twitter.com/JmTwSTutae — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 1, 2017

I will not support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUSnominee https://t.co/47lntikDtM pic.twitter.com/AwjMEhlxwn — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 1, 2017

I am troubled by the nomination of Judge Gorsuch and will fight to ensure the voice of the American people is heard in this process. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 1, 2017

Judicial scholars are worried that Gorsuch could be even more extreme than Scalia. Americans deserve a better Supreme Court justice. pic.twitter.com/Lg70UDApe8 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 1, 2017

And celebrities, such as Billy Eichner and Chelsea Handler, also took to Twitter following Trump’s announcement.

Gorsuch is extremely anti-LGBTQ and this is a #StolenSeat that belonged to Merrick Garland. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 1, 2017

Trump has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch for his Supreme Court nominee. He celebrated by eating Merrick Garland’s heart. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 1, 2017

Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 1, 2017

Why is "Gorsuch" trending? Why the sudden interest in my D&D demi-liche necromancer character? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017

If Dems are smart they will ask @POTUS what they can get from him in exchange for a quick @scotus approval. Negotiate with the negotiator — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 1, 2017

With Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to #SCOTUS, we see the scales tipping against #LGBTQ equality. https://t.co/eGw7xvTF3k — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) February 1, 2017

The Sierra Club, the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, created a petition to oppose Gorsuch, claiming that he “would put both our environment and basic rights in danger.”