Polish President Says Reports His Wife Snubbed Trump’s Handshake Are ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump isn’t the only world leader who uses Twitter to rail against “fake news.”

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda urged his followers to join him in his fight against “fake news” after it was reported that his wife dodged Trump’s handshake attempt during his visit to Poland ahead of the G20 Summit in Germany.

“Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit,” Duda tweeted Thursday evening. “Let’s FIGHT FAKE NEWS.”

The tweet came after a video went viral of Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda appearing to ignore Trump’s extended hand to instead shake hands with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The video that went viral on Twitter — and was shared by journalists including CNN’s Chris Cillizza — did not show that the Polish first lady immediately circled back to shake hands with Trump after greeting his wife.

After the kerfuffle, Duda retweeted a video that proved his wife did shake hands with the commander in chief after the first lady.

NBC News’ Bradd Jaffy also tweeted out the full video Thursday afternoon.

“Folks, Poland’s first lady did not diss Trump’s handshake attempt. She was looking at Melania, shook her hand, then shook Trump’s. Stop.”