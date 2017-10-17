Politics
These Are the Best Photos of Michelle Obama, According to Her White House Photographer
See candid photos of the former first lady taken by her White House photographer, Amanda Lucidon
LET GIRLS LEARN
In her new book, Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer, former official White House photographer Amanda Lucidon shares 150 candid images of Mrs. Obama from her time as first lady. This selection of photos from the book highlights Lucidon's ability to capture intimate moments, as well as the first lady's impact on those around her. "Mrs. Obama enjoyed adding some fun to the mix," Lucidon writes of covering official events and meetings. "She loved to drop by and surprise people, in and out of the White House, which always made for great photos. I really admired the way the First Lady maintained such a serious role, yet she loved to laugh."
In this photo (right), Mrs. Obama and President Ellen Johnson speak to a group of students at R.S. Caulfield Senior High School in Unification Town, Liberia, on June 27, 2016.
THE MIRROR ROOM
First Lady Michelle Obama tours the Mirror Room in the Italian Pavilion with Mrs. Agnese Landini at the Milan Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, June 18, 2015. Mrs. Obama led the presidential delegation to the expo "Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life."
A WALK WITH THE PRESIDENT
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk from Marine One on the White House South Lawn, September 29, 2015.
WE WILL RISE
Mrs. Obama welcomes girls from Morocco and Liberia in the State Dining Room on October 11, 2016, before a screening of We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educated Girls Around the World.
LET'S MOVE!
First Lady Michelle Obama joins children for a yoga class during a Let's Move! after-school activities event at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami, Florida, on February 25, 2014.
HARVEST TIME
Mrs. Obama harvests kale with students in the White House Kitchen Garden on June 6, 2016.
FLYING HIGH
The first lady boards Bright Star at Orlando International Airport on July 1, 2014.
MICHELLE OBAMA LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HER
Many of the photographs in Chasing Light are previously unreleased.
