These Are the Best Photos of Michelle Obama, According to Her White House Photographer

LET GIRLS LEARN

In her new book, Chasing Light: Michelle Obama Through the Lens of a White House Photographer, former official White House photographer Amanda Lucidon shares 150 candid images of Mrs. Obama from her time as first lady. This selection of photos from the book highlights Lucidon's ability to capture intimate moments, as well as the first lady's impact on those around her. "Mrs. Obama enjoyed adding some fun to the mix," Lucidon writes of covering official events and meetings. "She loved to drop by and surprise people, in and out of the White House, which always made for great photos. I really admired the way the First Lady maintained such a serious role, yet she loved to laugh."

In this photo (right), Mrs. Obama and President Ellen Johnson speak to a group of students at R.S. Caulfield Senior High School in Unification Town, Liberia, on June 27, 2016.