Some Philadelphia Eagles Players Boycotting White House Visit over Trump

President Donald Trump sent out a tweet praising the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl win on Sunday — and that might be as close as he gets to congratulating some of the players. Several Eagles players have already vowed to skip the traditional White House visit, citing their opposition to Trump.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins — who raised his fist in protest during the playing of the national anthem before games in recent months — told CNN on Monday that he won’t participate in the visit

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending,” Jenkins told CNN’s New Day.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who has also raised his fist to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, criticized Trump’s opposition to players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.

“We read the news just like everyone else,” Smith said on Wednesday. “You see Donald Trump tweet something … We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We’re very informed about what goes on, and we’re trying to continue to educate ourselves.” “They call it the anthem protest,” he added. “We’re not protesting the anthem. It’s a protest during the anthem. I understand why people are mad, or may be offended when someone takes a knee. My father, when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the Army.” Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Getty Ahead of Sunday’s game,the president released a statement reemphasizing his disapproval of the NFL protests and urging players to “proudly stand for the anthem.” https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/960361010904338432 “Though many of our nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers,” Trump’s statement read. “We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem.” On Sunday, all eyes were on the president to see how he would react if any players kneeled during the national anthem. https://twitter.com/DafnaLinzer/status/960310965706416130

But according to MSNBC and NBC News’ Dafna Linzer, Trump missed Pink’s performance of The Star-Spangled Banner entirely while greeting college cheerleaders at his Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago. At any rate, no players kneeled during the Super Bowl.

