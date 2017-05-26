Obama Photographer Trolls Trump Over NATO ‘Shove’ with Flashback Photo: ‘No Jostling Involved’

And the shade continues.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza took to Instagram on Thursday to deliver a smart response to President Donald Trump’s perceived “shove” of a NATO leader. This time: Barack Obama laughing and grinning with fellow NATO leaders in 2012.

“Laughter at the 2012 NATO Summit,” Souza wrote. “No jostling involved.”

This isn’t the first time Souza has trolled Trump. In April, he posted a series of photos detailing Obama’s first 100 days in office, in contrast to Trump’s 100 days.

Trump came under fire on Thursday for appearing to shove Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Makovic aside to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

While gathering at NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, a group of members are seen walking together to get to a meeting. From behind, Trump emerges pushes Markovic aside, stepping in front of him. The president then smugly straightens in his jacket.

Trump stood front and center as the leaders gathered for a group photo, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to his right and British Prime Minister Theresa May to his left.

Reporters in the White House press pool who witnessed the so-called “family photo” noted that while some leaders mingled, Trump kept to himself.