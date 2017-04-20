In Two Words and One Photo, Former Obama White House Photographer Schools Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent on Respect

Another day, another lesson in subtle shade-throwing from former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza.

On Thursday, Souza — who has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the Trump and Obama administrations — took aim at a buzzed-about new photo of Trump supporters Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent posing mockingly in front of a portrait of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during their Wednesday evening visit to the White House.

In an apparent clapback, Souza posted a throwback photo of former President Barack Obama and his White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley sitting solemnly beneath a portrait of Republican icon and former President Ronald Reagan.

“Being respectful,” Souza captioned the snapshot.

Being respectful. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

Though the photographer didn’t mention Palin, Nugent or Kid Rock in his post, his followers were quick to pick up on the signature Souza shade.

“Oh God, the juxtaposition of this photo with the photo of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock sums up the sorry state of our country,” wrote one of Souza’s followers.

“You are the best, most low-key, delightful troll ever,” applauded another commenter.

This isn’t the first time Souza has trolled President Donald Trump on Instagram. In the months since Trump’s inauguration, Souza has posted several photos of Obama and his team that, when juxtaposed with of-the-moment news about the Trump administration, offer subtle critiques of the new president.

In February, for example, Souza highlighted the lack of female leadership in Trump’s White House by sharing a photo of Obama meeting in the Oval Office with three top advisers, all of whom were women. “This is a full-frame picture,” Souza captioned. “I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point.”

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Many others on social media also criticized Palin, Nugent and Kid Rock’s photo. Here’s what some people are saying:

Yes, Sarah Palin, that is Hillary Clinton's portrait, hung in the White House. Where's yours? pic.twitter.com/1nBS5gCuE6 — Mandy (@Foggy_Blues) April 20, 2017

Doesn't matter what the political party is, it's the White House, not a rally, and it's an official portrait, not a cardboard cutout. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton is living rent free in Palin's head. I'd say the same for the other two, but I'm not sure they're capable of higher thought https://t.co/y64lJItkfS — Summer (@PolitikMasFina) April 20, 2017

Wrote The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman: “Doesn’t matter what the political party is, it’s the White House, not a rally, and it’s an official portrait, not a cardboard cutout.”