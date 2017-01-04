Congressman’s Son Grounded for Dabbing in Photo-Op With House Speaker Paul Ryan

In House Speaker Paul Ryan‘s Congress, dabbing is not welcomed (or familiar).

The Wisconsin Republican, 46, shot down a teenager’s attempt to pull off the popular dance move on Tuesday.

Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall (R) was commemorating his swearing-in with a family portrait when the photo-op was interrupted as Marshall’s son raised his arm toward his face.

It was clear Ryan did not know the Internet’s dance craze, which originated in Atlanta and was popularized by NFL star Cam Newton.

“Do you want to put your hand down?” the newly re-elected Speaker asked the young man. “Are you going to sneeze?”

After the photo, the dabber can be heard telling Ryan: “Don’t worry about it.”

Congressman Marshall gave an update on his son tweeting, “Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He’s grounded.”

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Ryan later poked fun at himself and joked about the moment on Twitter. “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Ryan gave a speech to the newly-elected men and women in attendance.

“Will the system still hold? Does our old, rich tradition still have that magic? Well, it turns out it does,” he said about the country post-election. “The clash of opinions, the hue and cry of campaigns, the rancor and the dissension, in the end, they all dissolve in the silent and peaceful transfer of power.”

And as both houses of Congress will be controlled by Republicans after Donald Trump‘s Jan. 20 inauguration, Ryan emphasized the importance of “a more perfect union.”

“Now we, their elected representatives, must listen,” he said. “I just want to say to the American people: We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver.”