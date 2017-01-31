Pat Tillman’s Widow Slams Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban: ‘This is Not What He Died for’

The widow of Pat Tillman, the football star who quit the NFL and signed up for the Army Rangers after 9/11, is speaking out against President Donald Trump‘s executive order temporarily banning all from entering the U.S.

Marie Tillman said she is “deeply saddened” by the controversial order, and vowed to “fight” the policy in honor of her husband, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2004 – just two years after enlisting.

“He stood up to serve because he believed in the principles on which our country was founded and, recognizing it wasn’t perfect, was passionate about what it could be,” Tillman wrote in the Facebook post on Saturday.

“This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

The controversial order temporarily suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and temporarily blocks entry into the U.S. for 90 days for nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban has sparked outrage, fear and protests around the world. Some have also called into question the order’s legality, noting the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which states that the U.S. cannot bar immigrants from entering the country based on religion or national origin.

Federal Judge Bars Deportations Under President Trump’s Immigration Order

Pat Tillman was killed in the mountains of Afghanistan during a gun battle by what the military later determined to be friendly fire. In the wake of his death, Tillman’s family and friends founded The Pat Tillman Foundation, which “invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships.”

Now, Tillman is determined to work with the foundation’s leaders – “Tillman Scholars” – to push back against the controversial order.

“They are exactly as I knew they would be, poised and ready to fight,” Tillman continued in the post. “I am proud of them and proud to stand with them, we’ve got this.”