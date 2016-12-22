Passenger Removed from JetBlue Flight After Reportedly Harassing Ivanka Trump

A passenger was removed from a JetBlue flight out of New York Thursday after reportedly harassing President-elect Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump, according to the airline and other reports.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Senior sources in the president-elect’s transition team reportedly told ABC News that Ivanka was flying with her children – Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James – out of John F. Kennedy International Airport when a passenger began shouting at them. The family was reportedly accompanied by Secret Service agents, but they were not involved in the incident.

Ivanka Trump Thursday morning

The passenger allegedly said, “Your father is ruining the country,” according to TMZ. He additionally allegedly said, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

As he was removed, the passenger reportedly yelled, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?”

The passenger’s identity has not been confirmed, but in a series of since-deleted tweets, a user named Matthew Lasner allegedly shared a photo of Trump, 35, on a flight with the caption, “Ivanka just before @JetBlue kicked us off our flight when a flt attendant overheard my husband expressing displeasure about flying w/ Trumps.”

In earlier tweets, the same user allegedly wrote, “Ivanka and [husband Jared Kushner] at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them to harass them. #banalityofevil.”

A screengrab also showed the user’s alleged tweet that read, “Ivanka and Jared on our flight. My husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane.”

Lasner’s account has since been deactivated.