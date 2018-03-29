Parkland Survivor Calls on Melania Trump to Condemn Fox News Host Who ‘Cyberbullied’ Student's Brother

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting has reached out to First Lady Melania Trump after Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote a critical tweet about the student’s brother being rejected from college.

“HEY @FLOTUS MY BROTHER IS LITERALLY GETTING CYBERBULLIED BY @IngrahamAngle. ANY COMMENTS?” Lauren Hogg wrote on social media, tagging the first lady, who has pledged to combat the rise of cyberbullying. Lauren’s brother is fellow shooting survivor David Hogg, who helped organize March for Our Lives.

Lauren’s tweet came hours after Ingraham shared a link to a story about David’s college rejection, writing, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

Following his sister’s tweet, David shared a list of advertisers who support Ingraham’s television program, The Ingraham Angle, inviting his followers to contact the companies about pulling their ads from her show.

In light of the controversy, TripAdvisor and Wayfair decided to remove their ads from Ingraham’s television show, reported CNBC.

Although the first lady has yet to publicly weigh on in the incident, Ingraham apologized for her remark later on Thursday, writing, “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111.”

“On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy,” she added.

During her roundtable discussion with tech leaders at the White House on Tuesday, Trump addressed criticism over her anti-cyberbullying campaign.

“I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing the topic,” the first lady said, according to a pool report. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation.”

Critics have called the first lady hypocritical for taking up the cause, given her husband Donald Trump’s frequent habit of humiliating and lashing out at his foes on Twitter.

The roundtable talk marked Trump’s first public step toward fulfilling her promise to combat the rise of cyberbullying, which she first made shortly before her husband won the election in November 2016.