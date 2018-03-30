Parkland Survivor Rejects Laura Ingraham's Apology as 'Disgusting' Attempt to Protect Her Show

Parkland survivor David Hogg says Laura Ingraham’s apology “is not enough” after the conservative pundit wrote a tweet on Wednesday mocking him for getting rejected from some colleges.

Ingraham apologized for her comments the following day, but only after Hogg launched an advertiser boycott on Twitter and some companies announced they were pulling their ads from Ingraham’s Fox News show.

“Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111,” Ingraham tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

But Hogg agreed with Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and who called Ingraham’s attack on Hogg “disgusting” and took issue with her apology.

“I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough,” Hogg wrote in response before addressing Ingraham directly: “I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight.”

“It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children,” added Hogg.

Hogg, who helped organize March for Our Lives, also spoke to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and reiterated that he doesn’t accept Ingraham’s apology.

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out and I think it’s really disgusting she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me,” he said.

Q: Do you accept Ingraham’s apology?

Hogg’s sister and fellow survivor Lauren also criticized Ingraham’s apology, tweeting, “*Waits till we boycott her advertisers to apologize* wow. Hey @IngrahamAngle please just be a real journalist. Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them.”

Lauren added the hashtag “ShutUpAndBeObjective,” a reference to Ingraham’s panned “shut up and dribble” reaction to NBA star Lebron James’ criticism of President Trump.

Some advertisers were also not satisfied by Ingraham’s apology. Deadline reported that seven advertisers have removed their ads from Ingraham’s show, including some that did so after her apology.

Nutrish, Rachel Ray’s pet-food company, was reportedly the first to pull ads, issuing a statement saying, “We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.”

“Thank you,” Hogg tweeted in response.

TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestle, Hulu and Jos A Bank all followed suit.

Ingraham was also slammed on social media for invoking Holy Week in her apology.

“Laura Ingraham has apologized to David Hogg in the spirit of Holy Week. She will resume her regular bullying of children whose friends have been massacred on Monday,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Please add ‘In the spirit of the Holy Week’ to ‘Thoughts and prayers’ to the evangelical’s INSINCERITY HALL OF FAME,” said another.

So if it wasn’t ‘holy week’, Laura Ingraham wouldn’t have apologized ? Or is it the holy fear of the loss of advertisers? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 29, 2018

“So if it wasn’t ‘holy week’, Laura Ingraham wouldn’t have apologized ? Or is it the holy fear of the loss of advertisers?” a third tweeter wrote.