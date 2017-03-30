Politics
Pamela Anderson’s Many Visits to Julian Assange — and What She’s Said About Them
The actress has been spending lots of time with the WikiLeaks founder as he’s holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 8
OCT. 15, 2016
Anderson's first known visit to WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange came last fall, when the demurely dressed actress popped in to see him at the Ecuadorian Embassy with a vegan lunch in hand. Assange has claimed political asylum at the embassy since 2012 in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. According to the AP, Assange fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks. Upon leaving that day, Anderson called herself a supporter of Assange, and joked of providing him with the meal, "He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food."
2 of 8
NOV. 13, 2016
The actress checked up on Assange again in November, again toting treats. "Pamela has visited Julian a number of times," Anderson's publicist told PEOPLE in a statement. "She likes to make him smile — she is a dear supporter of his. She is concerned for his well being, and believes he's committed no crime and has been treated unkind, and unfairly."
3 of 8
DEC. 7, 2016
Two days after her December meeting with Assange, Anderson took to her blog to express her feelings on his situation. "He is a hero," she wrote. "One day everyone will realise. But until now, this man has missed 7 Christmases with his children and is kept in difficult and tremendously stressful conditions-while doing us all a great service. Everyone in the world has benefitted because of Wikileaks. He has sacrificed so much — to simply share the truth. He should be pardoned and protected when set free."
4 of 8
DEC. 12, 2017
Five days later, Anderson was back at it — again with her stash of vegan snacks and a simple dress covered up by a long coat. In February, the former Baywatch star joked during a chat with Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show that "I've spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!" E! News reported.
5 of 8
JAN. 21, 2017
The new year meant more time spent between Assange and Anderson — and by March, the actress and activist was quite open with her feelings about him. "Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence," she wrote in a blog post entitled "My Julian." "Yes — I think he's quite sexy. He has tremendous strength and stamina — though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way — as capable as he is." She ended the note by thanking her "heroes" at Wikileaks, adding, "I will always stand by My Julian."
6 of 8
FEB. 7, 2017
Speaking to The Kyle and Jackie O Show in February, Anderson said "it was never the intention to become romantic," with Assange, "it was just to join forces to do something important." The WikiLeaks editor reciprocated, calling in to say, "She's an attractive person with an attractive personality. She's no idiot at all! Psychologically, she's very savvy."
7 of 8
MARCH 9, 2017
Weeks after this visit, Anderson opened up in another blog post, saying she and Assange had become "very dear friends over time. That's all I'm really comfortable saying... Of course this is not an ideal situation. It's not indicative of any rational relationship. I wouldn't know what that is anyway. Faith has been lost in modern romance." She likened the work she does for animals in captivity to the work she's doing for Assange, noting how he "has not felt the sunlight for almost 5 yrs." In the post, Anderson also revealed that designer Vivienne Westwood introduced the two, adding, "It is a match made in heaven — and hell — depending on the vantage point."
8 of 8
MARCH 30, 2017
Anderson's most recent visit to Assange was accompanied by another blog post about him, in which she addressed relationship rumors yet again. "My relationship with Julian — It's no secret," she said. "Julian is trying to Free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this."
See Also
More
More
How the World Is Responding to President Trump’s Climate Policies
George W. Bush Sums Up Trump Inauguration in Five Words and Hordes Fall in Love with Him for It
Every Time Melania Trump Has Been Seen with Her Husband at the White House
Mike Pence Never Goes Near Alcohol Without Wife Karen—and Other Revelations About America’s Second Lady
Can a Married Man Have Dinner with Another Woman? Mike Pence Doesn’t Think So – and the Internet Has Lots of Feelings