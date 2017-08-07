Orrin Hatch Defends Use of ‘Shot Their Wad’ with Civil War Definition; Twitter Says He Should Update His Dictionary

Twitter was cringing on Monday after Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch used the phrase “shot their wad” to explain why the GOP should move on from its efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We’re not going back to health care. We’re in tax now,” Hatch told Politico in a story published Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on healthcare and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it,” he added.

After the comment raised eyebrows, Hatch defended his use of the phrase more commonly understood a sexual reference by tweeting a definition that says “to shoot one’s wad” means “to do all that one can do,” and is an allusion to the material used to plug old guns.

As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here's a valuable jargon lesson on "wads" and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

“As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here’s a valuable jargon lesson on ‘wads’ and the shooting of them,” said the post from his office’s official Twitter account. (Hatch, 83, also did not live through the Civil War.)

The senator also retweeted a link to a 2011 Washington Post article defending the newspaper’s own use of the phrase “shot their wad” after a reader complained.

“While the phrase may be popularly understood in reference to sexual performance, its origin is thoroughly benign,” the newspaper said, arguing that “those who apply it to potentially offensive activities have only their own sensibilities to blame.”

Helpful additional context — https://t.co/bOGEmARhy4 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

While the definition for “wad” may vary depending on whether you ask Merriam-Webster or Urban Dictionary, Twitter seems to agree that Hatch’s use of the word was inappropriate.

Origin of "Shot the wad" = ineffective (gun)shot,no projectile.Modern use is sexual reference.Sen Hatch may want to reconsider his comments. — ResponsibleCitizen (@honestbroker2) August 7, 2017

Please don't use the phrase 'Shot their wad" ever again Sen. Hatch. Those words being uttered by you just brings a horrible visual. pic.twitter.com/zVCpUQq2tM — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) August 7, 2017

I never want to hear the words "Orrin Hatch" and "shot their wad" in the same sentence. That being said the GOP #shottheirwad https://t.co/PWofAlwmSu — data_libertas (@data_libertas) August 7, 2017

I think I speak for all 7.4 billion people alive today in saying nobody wants to hear Orrin Hatch talk about shooting his wad. https://t.co/uMbbdIX6L6 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 7, 2017

DUDE, it doesn't MATTER what the dictionary says if EVERYONE thinks of ONE THING when you talk about blowing your wad. way to be CURRENT guy — jr (@jonghwan82) August 7, 2017

Perhaps you can tell us about soldiers pitching a tent next. — InternationalMookie (@mookiemueller) August 7, 2017

Good to know @senorrinhatch b/c word meanings have not changed in 150 years. #dontbeadork — Mr. Bare (@MisterBare) August 7, 2017

Of all the hills to die on, this is by far the best one — kbycroft (@kybcroft) August 7, 2017

“I never want to hear the words “Orrin Hatch” and “shot their wad” in the same sentence,” wrote one Twitter user. “That being said the GOP #shottheirwad.”