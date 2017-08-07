Orrin Hatch Defends Use of ‘Shot Their Wad’ with Civil War Definition; Twitter Says He Should Update His Dictionary

Twitter was cringing on Monday after Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch used the phrase “shot their wad” to explain why the GOP should move on from its efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.
“We’re not going back to health care. We’re in tax now,” Hatch told Politico in a story published Monday.
“As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on healthcare and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it,” he added.
After the comment raised eyebrows, Hatch defended his use of the phrase more commonly understood a sexual reference by tweeting a definition that says “to shoot one’s wad” means “to do all that one can do,” and is an allusion to the material used to plug old guns.
“As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here’s a valuable jargon lesson on ‘wads’ and the shooting of them,” said the post from his office’s official Twitter account. (Hatch, 83, also did not live through the Civil War.)
The senator also retweeted a link to a 2011 Washington Post article defending the newspaper’s own use of the phrase “shot their wad” after a reader complained.
“While the phrase may be popularly understood in reference to sexual performance, its origin is thoroughly benign,” the newspaper said, arguing that “those who apply it to potentially offensive activities have only their own sensibilities to blame.”
While the definition for “wad” may vary depending on whether you ask Merriam-Webster or Urban Dictionary, Twitter seems to agree that Hatch’s use of the word was inappropriate.
“I never want to hear the words “Orrin Hatch” and “shot their wad” in the same sentence,” wrote one Twitter user. “That being said the GOP #shottheirwad.”