Oprah Winfrey Insisted She Doesn’t ‘Have the DNA for’ Being President Ahead of Globes Speech

Three weeks before her rousing Golden Globes speech that had fans speculating whether she would run for president, Oprah Winfrey made it clear that being the commander in chief is not in her future.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me,” the 63-year-old former talk show host told InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown in the cover story for their March Fashion Issue. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Just because Winfrey doesn’t have an interest in it doesn’t means she hasn’t been approached.

“I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign,” Winfrey said. “That’s not for me.”

“I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt,” she joked. “[BFF Gayle King] — who knows me as well as I know myself practically — has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’ So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you — it would be good for everyone else.’ ”

Winfrey has repeatedly denied a desire to run for office in the past, and told CBS This Morning in Oct. 2017, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

But interest in Winfrey’s possible presidential run swelled following her rousing Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where she assured sexual predators that their “time is up.”

“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon,” she said. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, added fuel to the fire when he told the Los Angeles Times after the awards, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

However, Winfrey BFF and CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King later clarified that his remarks were in response to a different question he had heard.

“Stedman says that he thought the reporter said to him, ‘Would she make a good president?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely, she would.’ That’s how he interpreted the question,” King said on her morning show. “Cause this is the thing — Stedman would never so cavalierly say, ‘Absolutely she would do it’ or ‘It’s up to the people’ — he would never do that. I got emails from people being like, ‘Is he being strategic or is he being supportive?’ He is nothing but supportive. He would never just throw it out there like that.”

King also made it clear shortly after the Globes speech that her best friend had no plans to run — even though the O network head might be “intrigued” by the idea.

“I absolutely don’t think her position has changed, I don’t,” King, 63, said of Winfrey. ‘I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think she is intrigued by the idea, I do think that. I also know that after years of watching The Oprah Winfrey Show, you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it.”

Winfrey supported King’s argument after the Golden Globes with her own comments to Bloomberg. Asked if she planned to run, she responded, “I don’t — I don’t.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed the buzz about Winfrey’s possibly running, offering rare praise for a potential political rival while also boasting that he would defeat her.

Opening a bipartisan meeting on immigration reform, Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room: “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah — Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well.”

“I like Oprah,” he said. “I don’t think she’s going to run.”