Oprah Reacts to Trump’s Tweet After President Called Her 'Insecure': 'I Just Thought, What?'

Oprah Winfrey has revealed how she felt about Donald Trump‘s tweet criticizing her 60 Minutes segment on his presidency, even calling her “very insecure.”

During a chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show, airing Thursday, the A Wrinkle in Time star, 64, said her initial reaction to the tweet was confusion.

“I woke up and I just thought,” Winfrey says as she raises her hands in the air and shrugs. “I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?'”

On Sunday, 60 Minutes aired Winfrey’s segment that featured a diverse group of voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a discussion with 14 pro- and anti-Trump voters.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Trump tweeted the same day the segment aired, also alluding to the rumors of her 2020 presidential bid. “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” the commander-in-chief said.

After reading Trump’s tweet, Winfrey, in fact, double-checked her 60 Minutes segment to see if his remark had any validity.

“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that, that could be true,” she admits to DeGeneres who asks if she agreed with Trump’s “slanted or biased” claims.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Oprah clarifies: “I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”

Indeed, when she watched her interview the first time she found something could be fixed to make it better.

“I had actually, the first time I saw it, I said there’s something missing here from the conversation,” Winfrey reveals. “When I had asked the question of ‘Do you think, do you care about what other people think about America?’ and they only used the Democratic side. And I said, I remembered the guy Matt had said, ‘No, we’re the only people that are worried what other countries are thinking of us.’ And I said, ‘I think you should go back and put that in because it makes it more balanced.’ ”

Through edits and revisions, Winfrey believes she delivered the correct facts.

“I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate tweeted about so, it’s okay,” she shares.

After her impassioned Golden Globes speech in January — which left fans speculating whether she would run for president — Winfrey has repeatedly said she’s not planning a White House run.

During a recent live-taping of her podcast SuperSoul Sunday, Winfrey was chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda when she confirmed for the first time since the Globes that she has no plans to vie for office. After Miranda stated that he is not going into politics, Winfrey replied, “I’m not either.”