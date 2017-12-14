Omarosa Calls Robin Roberts' 'Bye Felicia' Comment Petty: 'It's a Black Woman Civil War'

Omarosa Manigault Newman is firing back after Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts dismissed the former Trump aide with a terse, on-air “Bye, Felicia” following her White House ousting this week.

“That was petty,” Manigault Newman told Inside Edition of Roberts’ remark on Thursday morning, which came shortly after her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan interviewed Manigault Newman on the show.

“It’s a black woman civil war,” Manigault Newman added.

The former Apprentice contestant told Strahan on Thursday that she has “quite a story to tell” after her departure from the White House, which was announced on Wednesday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Earl Gibson III/Getty

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” Manigault Newman told Strahan. “And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

RELATED VIDEO: Omarosa Speaks Out on ‘Good Morning America’ After White House Resignation

After the interview, Roberts said on air, “She says she has a story to tell and I’m sure she will be selling that story. Bye Felicia.”