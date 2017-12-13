Omarosa Manigault Leaving White House One Year After Donald Trump's Inauguration

The White House has confirmed that Omarosa Manigault Newman — who appeared on The Apprentice with President Donald Trump before joining his administration — is set to leave her role next month.

CNN’s Jim Acosta shared a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released Wednesday, which says, “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.

WH confirms Omarosa has resigned. pic.twitter.com/F56UMzh4NF — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

Manigault joined Trump’s administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison and was one of the president’s most prominent African American supporters.

Her resignation comes after the White House announced earlier this month that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will step down from her position early next year.

Manigault first found fame in 2004 as a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, before he ultimately fired her. The two remained on good terms, however, and Manigault served as a prominent Trump surrogate and his director of African-American outreach during his presidential campaign.

In April, Manigault married John Allen Newman at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. She also reportedly brought her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an extended wedding photo shoot.

Trump administration "In Memoriam": Omarosa edition pic.twitter.com/JVTE2dpxUu — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 13, 2017

Twitter quickly reacted to the news of her departure, with The Daily Show jokingly asking “who will be the next to go” from “The Celebrity Appresident.”