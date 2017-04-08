Omarosa Manigault Marries John Allen Newman at Trump Hotel in D.C.

Omarosa Manigault married John Allen Newman at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

President Donald Trump’s staffer tweeted the news with a photo clutching the hand of her new husband, hashtagging #HappilyEverNewman and including flower emojis. On Wednesday, she celebrated a bridal going away party with her White House co-workers, including Kellyanne Conway.

Manigault got engaged to the Jacksonville pastor at the end of July, and she shopped for her dress with Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City.

“She was so nice to me! And I said, ‘You are so nice,’ and she goes, ‘Randy, don’t give it away,’” Fenoli told PEOPLE Now about working with Manigault for her big day.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

She first found fame in 2004 as a contestant on President Donald Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, before he ultimately fired her.

FROM COINAGE: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift

The two remained on good terms, and Manigault served as a prominent Trump surrogate and his director of African-American outreach during his presidential campaign.