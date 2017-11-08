Omarosa Manigault Gave Her Bridal Party a Tour of the White House Before Her Wedding: Report

Omarosa Manigault, an assistant to president Donald Trump and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, brought her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an extended wedding photo shoot, Politico reported Tuesday.

The 43-year-old former Apprentice star married husband John Allen Newman on April 8 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Four unnamed White House officials told Politico that prior to her nuptials, Manigualt staged an “extended wedding photo shoot” at the White House in her bridal attire — something that caught “fellow senior aids and some security officials” by surprise as “some lawyers and other senior aides were not briefed in advance.”

Her visitors were said to have “loudly wandered around” the Rose Garden and West Wing, sources told Politico.

Manigault was banned from posting the pictures online, Politico reports, with White House officials citing security and ethical concerns. It’s unclear whether she received formal permission for the photo shoot ahead of time.

Reps for Manigault did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A stunning bride on this beautiful, blissful #DC morning. 👰🏾🎩 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc #CelebrationOfLove #WeddedBliss #Friendship A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Sources told Politico that Manigault has been seen as “a particular problem” in the Office of Public Liaison, citing a heated appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in New Orleans in August. Politico reported that Manigault also stoked a mini-controversy in June by signing invitations for Congressional Black Caucus members to meet Trump as the “Honorable Omarosa Manigault,” which aides told the site became “a punch line in the White House.”

Politico also reported that Trump “continues to like Manigault.”

As fans know, Manigualt rose to fame in 2004 as a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show. Though he ultimately fired her, the two remained on good terms — with Manigault returning for a Celebrity Apprentice season. She later served as a prominent Trump surrogate and his director of African-American outreach during his presidential campaign.

Before her wedding, Manigualt celebrated a bridal going away party with her White House co-workers, including Kellyanne Conway.