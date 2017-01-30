Olympian Mo Farah ‘Relieved’ That Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban Won’t Apply to Him — but Still Disagrees with the ‘Divisive Policy’

Somali-born Olympic runner Mo Farah breathed a sigh of relief after learning that he will be able to return to his home in the United States because Donald Trump‘s temporary refugee and immigration ban does not apply to him.

The British gold-medalist’s spokesperson said in a statement that he is “relieved” to learn that although his native country, Somalia, is among the seven countries whose nationals are banned from entering the U.S., he will be allowed to return to the U.S. because he would not traveling from Somalia, according to the BBC.

However, Farah “still fundamentally disagrees with this incredible divisive and discriminatory policy,” according to a statement from the UK Foreign Office obtained by the BBC.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday that temporarily suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and temporarily blocks entry into the U.S. for 90 days for nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban has sparked outrage, fear and protests around the world. Some have also called into question the order’s legality, noting the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which states that the U.S. cannot bar immigrants from entering the country based on religion or national origin.

Farah, a British citizen and CBE recipient who was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, lives and works in Portland, Oregon, where he trains at the famed Nike Oregon Project with other runners.

He spoke out against the ban in a Facebook post on Sunday, noting that the controversial order would have delayed his return to the U.S. — and his reunion with his four children.

The Foreign Office later announced that those with dual citizenship would only be affected by the ban if traveling to the U.S. from one of the seven banned countries, according to the BBC.