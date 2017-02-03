The Obamas Are Back from Vacation and Settling into Their Rented D.C. Home

No more backwards hats for Barack Obama.

The former president and wife Michelle Obama returned home to their new $4.3 million home in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night after enjoying a post-presidency vacation in Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands.

The former first couple, who spent the past 10 days on Virgin billionaire Richard Branson’s private island, flew out from Tortuga island by helicopter on Thursday before boarding Branson’s jet headed for Washington.

Later, their motorcade was reportedly seen pulling up to their nine-bedroom mansion in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood, where a neighbor had posted a welcome home sign. The Obamas will now be living just two blocks away from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new home.

The Obamas spent their first weekend after leaving office in Palm Springs, California, where they were joined by daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15.

The former president and first lady then travelled on without the girls to Branson’s Caribbean home, known as Necker Island, a 74-acre stretch of sand that includes a luxurious resort for up to 30 guests.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

A Twitter video from Wednesday showed the Obamas walking along the beach, with the former president sporting shorts and a backwards hat, and the former first lady wearing shorts, a fedora and braids.

By Thursday, the Obamas had traded in their vacation shorts for pants — but the former president did leave the top buttons of his shirt undone. It’s not like he’s going back to the White House, after all.