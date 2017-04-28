Obama White House Photographer Trolls Trump Again with Pics from Obama’s First 100 Days

President Trump‘s 100th day in office is right around the corner, and former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza is marking the milestone with a look back at a certain other president’s first 100 days.
As part of a new weeklong photo series, Souza has been sharing snapshots of the defining moments of Barack Obama‘s early days as president — from his inauguration night in 2009, to visiting U.S. troops in Iraq, to coping with the economic crisis.
In the months since President Trump’s inauguration, Souza has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the two presidents — at times serving up subtle shade to the new administration.
The “first 100 days” photos are no exception, with several highlighting Obama working side by side with leaders from both major parties, and taking presidential trips around the world — you know, instead of to Mar-a-Lago.
First 100 days. First meeting with Secretary of State. 1/21/2009. This picture also brings back the memory that because of the economic crisis, potus thought that it would be improper to redecorate the Oval Office even though Congress had appropriated the funds. Instead, he kept the Bush 43 carpeting, drapes and furniture until mid 2010.
First 100 days. 1/21/2009. 7:30PM. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office. Wait, you say. Wasn't the inauguration the day before? It was but the Chief Justice had made a slight error in the wording of the oath. So the White House counsel decided, for an abundance of caution, to ask Roberts to do it again at the White House the next day. Although it has sometimes incorrectly been reported that there was no press present for this, a small press pool (including Time photographer Callie Shell) did witness the second swearing-in in the Map Room. POTUS even joked to the pool afterwards, "The bad news for the pool is there’s 12 more balls.”
On Wednesday, Souza took a break from his 100-days photo series to announce he will release a new photography book on Obama’s presidency.
Time out from my first 100 days series. I'm excited to announce that my photography book on President Obama will be published this fall by Little, Brown and Company. The book will be more than 300 pages with 300+ photographs. It will be approximately 12"x10". Some of the photos will include a detailed backstory. The book is already available for preorder at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Publication date is set for November 7.
