Obama White House Photographer Trolls Trump Again with Pics from Obama’s First 100 Days

President Trump‘s 100th day in office is right around the corner, and former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza is marking the milestone with a look back at a certain other president’s first 100 days.

As part of a new weeklong photo series, Souza has been sharing snapshots of the defining moments of Barack Obama‘s early days as president — from his inauguration night in 2009, to visiting U.S. troops in Iraq, to coping with the economic crisis.

In the months since President Trump’s inauguration, Souza has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the two presidents — at times serving up subtle shade to the new administration.

The “first 100 days” photos are no exception, with several highlighting Obama working side by side with leaders from both major parties, and taking presidential trips around the world — you know, instead of to Mar-a-Lago.

First in a series from the first 100 days of the Obama administration. Inauguration night 2009, in a freight elevator heading to one of the Balls at the Convention Center. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

First 100 days. This was the first time sitting at the Resolute desk, just after 9am on 1/21/2009. Family pictures would soon fill the table behind the desk. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

First 100 days. First meeting with Secretary of State. 1/21/2009. This picture also brings back the memory that because of the economic crisis, potus thought that it would be improper to redecorate the Oval Office even though Congress had appropriated the funds. Instead, he kept the Bush 43 carpeting, drapes and furniture until mid 2010. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

First 100 days. One criticism of potus was that he never met with or socialized with members of Congress. Here, during his first week on the job, he talks with House Minority Leader John Boehner during an evening reception. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

First 100 days. With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the first Alfalfa Club Dinner in January 2009. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

First 100 days. With Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. 1/23/2009 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

First 100 days. We made trips to several different countries. Here we are in France with then President Sarkozy. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

First 100 days. With world leaders before his first NATO Summit. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

First 100 days. Prague, Czech Republic. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

First 100 days. Meeting with Gen. Ray Odierno in Iraq. 4/7/2009 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

First 100 days. With our troops in Iraq (at one of Saddam Hussein's palaces no less). A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

First 100 days. Signaling a Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown just before it actually happened while watching Super Bowl XLIII with family and friends in the White House family theater. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

First 100 days. Running into the girls one afternoon after school in early 2009. My new book, Obama: An Intimate Portrait will be published this fall! It's now available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

First 100 days. Governors Ball. Dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

First 100 days. Marine One leads the way. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

First 100 days. A morning Congressional meeting in the State Dining, along with orange and cranberry juice. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

First 100 days. Straightening the tie of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood before an infrastructure event. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

First 100 days. Some people tend to forget the dire economic situation the country was in as the President began his first term. This is from a meeting in late January 2009 to deal with the crisis. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

On Wednesday, Souza took a break from his 100-days photo series to announce he will release a new photography book on Obama’s presidency.

“I’m excited to announce that my photography book on President Obama will be published this fall by Little, Brown and Company,” he wrote. “The book will be more than 300 pages with 300+ photographs. It will be approximately 12″x10″. Some of the photos will include a detailed backstory. The book is already available for preorder at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Publication date is set for November 7.”