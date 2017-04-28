People

Politics

Obama White House Photographer Trolls Trump Again with Pics from Obama’s First 100 Days

By @tierneymcafee

Posted on

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he meets with French President Francois Hollande in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. Hollande who arrived yesterday for a three day state visit, visited Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate and will be the guest of honor for a state dinner tonight. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump‘s 100th day in office is right around the corner, and former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza is marking the milestone with a look back at a certain other president’s first 100 days.

As part of a new weeklong photo series, Souza has been sharing snapshots of the defining moments of Barack Obama‘s early days as president — from his inauguration night in 2009, to visiting U.S. troops in Iraq, to coping with the economic crisis.

In the months since President Trump’s inauguration, Souza has regularly used his Instagram account to compare and contrast the two presidents — at times serving up subtle shade to the new administration.

The “first 100 days” photos are no exception, with several highlighting Obama working side by side with leaders from both major parties, and taking presidential trips around the world — you know, instead of to Mar-a-Lago.

First 100 days. With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the first Alfalfa Club Dinner in January 2009.

First 100 days. With Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. 1/23/2009

First 100 days. With world leaders before his first NATO Summit.

First 100 days. Prague, Czech Republic.

First 100 days. Meeting with Gen. Ray Odierno in Iraq. 4/7/2009

First 100 days. With our troops in Iraq (at one of Saddam Hussein's palaces no less).

First 100 days. Governors Ball. Dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire.

First 100 days. Marine One leads the way.

First 100 days. A morning Congressional meeting in the State Dining, along with orange and cranberry juice.

First 100 days. Straightening the tie of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood before an infrastructure event.

On Wednesday, Souza took a break from his 100-days photo series to announce he will release a new photography book on Obama’s presidency.

“I’m excited to announce that my photography book on President Obama will be published this fall by Little, Brown and Company,” he wrote. “The book will be more than 300 pages with 300+ photographs. It will be approximately 12″x10″. Some of the photos will include a detailed backstory. The book is already available for preorder at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Publication date is set for November 7.”