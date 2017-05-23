Obama White House Photographer Goes on Assignment With House of Cards' President Underwood

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has a new president in his portfolio—Frank Underwood.

Souza, who gained acclaim (and a book deal) for his eight years’ of intimate photos of President Obama and his family, was on assignment this week with House of Cards, shooting “A Day in the Life of Frank Underwood” in Washington, D.C.

Souza trailed after actors Kevin Spacey and Michael Kelly as the pair, in character as President Underwood and White House chief of staff Doug Stamper, rode a presidential-looking limo—and also a most un-presidential Metro subway train—to some of the capital city’s iconic hot spots.

From the historic Old Ebbitt Grill (across from the White House complex and an off-hours watering hole for Secret Service agents and White House staff) to a shoe-shine chair in Union Station, Underwood, Stamper and Souza covered a lot of territory in Monday’s one-day shoot, a publicity stunt for the May 30 launch of the show’s fifth season on Netflix.

In a statement released by the streaming network, Souza said: “It was a pleasure working with Kevin and Michael and photographing them around some of D.C.’s most recognizable locations. Whether photographing the real President or a fictitious presidential character, it’s an exciting experience.”

Judging from Souza’s popular Instagram feed (1.3 million followers!), the showbiz assignment meant only a brief pause in his also-popular trolling of President Trump while Trump is overseas. On Monday, while Souza was busy with the pretend president, the real president made unintended headlines when he reached for First Lady Melania Trump‘s hand, only to have her visibly swat it away.

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Tuesday morning, Souza was back at the trolling, posting a photo of Michelle and Barack Obama that was captioned, simply: Holding hands.