Obama Hailed as a 'Mensch' After Moving Speech at NYC Synagogue: 'Be Kind. Be Useful. Be Fearless'

Barack Obama was hailed as a “mensch” on Twitter after giving a moving speech at Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City on Wednesday evening.

According to Twitter users who attended the event at the Upper East Side synagogue, the former president reportedly shared his advice for his own daughters, Malia and Sasha, and for young people everywhere: “Be kind, be useful, be a little fearless.”

The appearance marked one of the few public addresses Obama has given since he left office in January. Tickets to the event – which were $225 – sold out within hours.

The former president was spotted wearing a black suit with no tie and looking relaxed and happy as he arrived at the synagogue Wednesday.

Obama’s advice as a parent to all young people: Be kind. Be useful. Be a little fearless. #obama #templeemanuel — Ellen Lumpkin (@EllenLumpkin) January 25, 2018

Just saw @BarackObama at Temple Emanu-El. What a mensch. My new motto “Be kind and be useful. And maybe a little fearless.” #BarackObama #Obama pic.twitter.com/Hlu14BN1Hp — Abigail Rose Solomon (@AbigailRSolomon) January 25, 2018

Barack Obama Splash News

Barack Obama (center) Splash News

Obama also sealed his mensch status on Sunday, when he served as the surprise officiant at the wedding of former White House staffers Dana Remus, now a general counsel for the Obama Foundation, and Brett Holmgren, a former assistant to the 44th president, at the District Winery in Washington, D.C.

The groom said they asked Obama to attend the wedding because “he was such an important part of our lives.”

“We also asked him if he could officiate and he was intrigued with the idea,” Holmgren told the Washingtonian.