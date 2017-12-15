Obama Claus Comes to Town: Barack Rocks a Santa Hat to Visit Children at D.C. Boys & Girls Club

Barack Obama made a stylish Saint Nick as he rocked a Santa hat and his signature leather jacket to deliver gifts to middle school students at a branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington on Thursday.

The former president visited for half an hour with around 50 middle school students at the Jelleff Club in Washington, D.C., where the children were participating in after-school activities, The Washington Post reported.

The former president shared a photo of the visit on Twitter, captioning it, “There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today.”

There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

Also this week, Obama sent out a tweet wishing followers a Happy Hanukkah.

Happy Hanukkah, everybody, from the Obama family to yours. Chag Sameach! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time Obama has made a surprise visit to a school or community center since leaving office.

RELATED VIDEO: Backstage With Michelle And Barack Obama! PEOPLE Exclusive Photos from Their ‘Afterlife’

In September, he surprised students at McKinley Technology High School in D.C. to wish them well during their first week of school.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

And in November, he visited a Chicago high school accompanied by wife Michelle Obama and Prince Harry.