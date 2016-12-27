President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Meet as They Prepare to Make Historic Visit to Pearl Harbor

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a historic trip to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, marking the first time a sitting Japanese leader visits the site of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that killed more than 2,300 people and drew America into World War II.

The two leaders met Tuesday morning at Camp H.M. Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps installation on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Later in the day they will travel to the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, where they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring those who were killed at the site.

Obama and Abe will deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after the ceremony.

The White House said in a statement Monday evening that “the meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review our joint efforts over the past four years to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance, including our close cooperation on a number of security, economic, and global challenges.”

“The two leaders’ visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values,” the White House also said.

The symbolic visit comes amid Obama’s family vacation in Hawaii, and seven months after the president’s trip to the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb in 1945. The president stopped short of apologizing for the bombing during his visit, instead using it as an opportunity to reflect on the tragedies and human toll of war.

“We have known the agony of war. Let us now find the courage, together, to spread peace, and pursue a world without nuclear weapons,” Obama wrote in the guest book at Hiroshima Peace Park.

Officials said Abe would likewise not apologize for the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during his Tuesday visit. He previously told reporters that the visit, which took place shortly after the 75th anniversary of the bombing, was intended “to console the souls of the victims.”

“I would like to show to the world the resolve that horrors of war should never be repeated,” Abe said. “Our talks in Hawaii will be a chance to show the rest of the world our ever-stronger alliance in the future.”