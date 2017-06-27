Even the Secret Service Wore Sarongs! The Obamas Visit Bali Temple on Trip to Barack’s Childhood Home of Indonesia

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, wore local garb for a visit to the Tirta Empul Temple in Bali on Tuesday, as they continued their lengthy Indonesian family vacation with former President Barack Obama.

The teenage Obama sisters kept it casual in athletic wear, but covered up in bright yellow sarongs – matching the former first lady. The former president wore a simple, short-sleeved white polo shirt with jeans for the outing.

Tirta Empul – a popular tourist attraction – is one of Bali’s ancient water temples, and is dedicated to Vishnu, the Hindu god of water.

The temple visit comes just one day after the Obama family went rafting on Bali’s Ayung River. The Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo invited the Obamas to the country on the nine-day trip, and asked the family to visit the presidential Bogor Palace in West Java during their vacation, according to ABC News.

The trip kicked off last Friday, when the Obamas arrived to their hotel, the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud.

Over the weekend, the family visited Jatiluwih village in Tabanan, hiked through the country’s picturesque rice fields, and met with local farmers in Para Subak, according to the The Jakarta Post.

Former President Obama lived in Indonesia for several years as a child with his mother, Ann Dunham, whose second husband was a native of the country. Barack Obama lived in Indonesia from ages 6 to 10, before returning to Hawaii to live with his grandparents.