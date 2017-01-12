Obama Gets Emotional as He Surprises Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom: ‘To Know Joe Biden Is to Know Love’

President Barack Obama paid tribute to Joe Biden in a surprise ceremony at the White House on Thursday, where he awarded the vice president the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“You see Joe’s heart in the way he consoles families,” Obama said in an emotional speech. “To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self regard and to live life fully. As one of his longtime colleagues in the Senate said — who happened to be a Republican — if you can’t admire Joe Biden, you have a problem.”

“For your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military to join us onstage,” the president added.

Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, saying he had earned the honor for “your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”