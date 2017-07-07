NYC’s Mayor Is Heading to a Trump Protest in Germany

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is going to Germany this weekend to join a protest against President Donald Trump at the G-20 summit.

“It’s important that American leaders confront head-on, locally and around the world, the damaging rhetoric and policy stances of the Trump Administration,” Eric Phillips, de Blasio’s press secretary, told Bloomberg. “The Mayor will be sharing New York and American values with an international audience that we worry only sees and hears from our President. Sharing our values and aggressively representing New Yorkers at home and abroad helps keep our city’s needs and strengths at the forefront of an important discussion.”

De Blasio will deliver a speech Saturday at a demonstration against Trump’s policies and the rise of populism in Europe hosted by a group called Hamburg Zeigt Haltung, Bloomberg reports. A tweet by the group called him the “keynote speaker.”

De Blasio will visit Berlin and Hamburg, meeting with local officials at Hamburg’s town hall on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Time.com