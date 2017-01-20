Bernie Sanders and John McCain Take a Selfie — and More Notables at Trump’s Inauguration

Though several members of Congress are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration, plenty of famous faces are standing on the National Mall today to witness Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

One notable absence is outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who President Obama chose as the day’s “designated survivor.”

Here’s a few faces you may recognize.

Senators John McCain and Bernie Sanders

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden

2016 presidential candidate Hillary and former President Bill Clinton

Former First Lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter

Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff and former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus and his wife Sally Priebus

2016 Vice presidential candidate and Senator Tim Kaine

Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Huma Abedin, a trusted adviser to Hillary Clinton

Minnesota Senator Al Franken

Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts

Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric and Barron

First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Texas Senator Ted Cruz

Trump’s son-in-law and future adviser Jared Kushner

Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho

Congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee chair

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Secretary of Energy nominee Governor Rick Perry

New York Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi