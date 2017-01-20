People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Presidential Inauguration

Bernie Sanders and John McCain Take a Selfie — and More Notables at Trump’s Inauguration

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

Though several members of Congress are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration, plenty of famous faces are standing on the National Mall today to witness Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.

One notable absence is outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who President Obama chose as the day’s “designated survivor.” 

Here’s a few faces you may recognize.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Senators John McCain and Bernie Sanders

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden

Joe Raedle/Getty

2016 presidential candidate Hillary and former President Bill Clinton

Alex Wong/Getty

Former First Lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush

Joe Raedle/Getty
Joe Raedle/Getty

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff and former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus and his wife Sally Priebus

Win McNamee/Getty

2016 Vice presidential candidate and Senator Tim Kaine

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty

Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos

Alex Wong/Getty

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

John Angelillo-Pool/Getty

Huma Abedin, a trusted adviser to Hillary Clinton

Alex Wong/Getty

Minnesota Senator Al Franken

Drew Angerer/Getty
Drew Angerer/Getty

Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts

Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric and Barron

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Texas Senator Ted Cruz

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Trump’s son-in-law and future adviser Jared Kushner

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho

Scott Olson/Getty

Congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee chair

Drew Angerer/Getty

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty

Secretary of Energy nominee Governor Rick Perry

Alex Wong/Getty
Alex Wong/Getty

New York Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi