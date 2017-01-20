Bernie Sanders and John McCain Take a Selfie — and More Notables at Trump’s Inauguration

Though several members of Congress are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration, plenty of famous faces are standing on the National Mall today to witness Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States.
One notable absence is outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who President Obama chose as the day’s “designated survivor.”
Here’s a few faces you may recognize.
Senators John McCain and Bernie Sanders
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
2016 presidential candidate Hillary and former President Bill Clinton
Former First Lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter
Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff and former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus and his wife Sally Priebus
2016 Vice presidential candidate and Senator Tim Kaine
Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos
New Jersey Senator Corey Booker
RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
Huma Abedin, a trusted adviser to Hillary Clinton
Minnesota Senator Al Franken
Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts
Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric and Barron
First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden
Florida Senator Marco Rubio
Texas Senator Ted Cruz
Trump’s son-in-law and future adviser Jared Kushner
Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho
Congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee chair
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Secretary of Energy nominee Governor Rick Perry
New York Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi