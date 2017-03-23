People

No Vote: Republicans Delay Health Care Repeal

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, speaks during a news conference after a House Republican conference meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Trump warned House Republicans at the closed-door meeting that many of them could lose their seats in the 2018 elections if they don't pass their bill to replace Obamacare. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on Time.com.

(WASHINGTON) — House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prospects for the Republicans’ showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump’s personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.

House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

