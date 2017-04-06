U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Blasts Russia in Emotional Speech After Syrian Chemical Attack

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is condemning Russia in the wake of the deadly chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens of civilians, accusing the country’s officials of turning a blind eye to the “barbarity.”

“How many more children have to die before Russia cares?” Haley asked during a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday. “The U.S. sees yesterday’s attack as a disgrace at the highest level — an assurance that humanity means nothing to the Syrian government.”

About 100 people, including dozens of children, were killed in Tuesday’s attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, one of the worst in the country’s six-year-long Civil War. The Syrian government has denied responsibility, but the United States is blaming Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is supported by Russian officials.

During the emotional speech, Haley held up photos of victims, noting, “We can not close our eyes to those pictures.”

Haley accused Russia of using a “false narrative” to protect Syria from criticism — Russian officials on Wednesday even questioned whether the attack actually happened, according to The New York Times.

Haley alluded to the possibility of action from western leaders.

“When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in life of states that we are compelled to take our own action,” Haley said.

In the wake of the tragedy, Donald Trump blamed Assad for the attack, but also pointed a finger at Barack Obama.

“These heinous actions by the Bashar Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution,” Trump said.