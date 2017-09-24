NFL Re-Airing ‘Unity’ Ad Following Donald Trump’s Controversial Comments About Players

The NFL is taking a united stand after President Donald Trump called for the firing of basketball and football stars like Colin Kaepernick who have chosen to protest the national anthem by taking a knee.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement on Sunday night following Trump’s controversial comments over the weekend.

“We will air this Unity spot in tonight’s game,” Goodell said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. “It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs.”

An NFL spokesman added to CNN, “We think this is the single best response to demonstrate what we are about. It stands in stark contrast to some who practice the politics of division.”

We will air this Unity spot in tonight’s game. It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs https://t.co/b6AOOLihKl — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) September 24, 2017

The one-minute ad, called “Inside These Lines,” first ran during February’s Super Bowl and will be re-aired during Sunday night’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

The spot shows images of football players embracing each other while a narrator says, “Inside these lines, we don’t have to come from the same place to help each other reach the same destination.”

The move comes after Trump, at a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange on Friday, said he thought NFL team owners should fire players who have protested the national anthem.

He doubled down on his comments in a series of tweets on Saturday and Sunday, saying NFL players “should not be allowed to disrespect … our Great American Flag,” and encouraging NFL fans to boycott games in counter-protest.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

He added that he thought locking arms would be an acceptable form of protest but that “kneeling is not acceptable.”

Goodell previously said that president’s remarks about the NFL demonstrated “an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”