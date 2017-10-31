Newt Gingrich Accuses Robert Mueller of ‘Grotesque Abuse’ for Waking Up Paul Manafort in His PJs

President Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from former campaign chairman Paul Manafort after he was indicted Monday on money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying charges — including one count of “conspiracy against the United States.” But Newt Gingrich was quick to defend Manafort from what the Republican former house speaker called special counsel Robert Mueller’s “most grotesque abuse” of power.

During an appearance Monday on Fox News’ The Sean Hannity Show, Gingrich criticized Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, specifically the early-morning timing of investigators’ raid on Manafort’s home over the summer.

“You have an out-of-control prosecutor who is supposedly looking into Russian collusion,” Gingrich told host Sean Hannity. “Think about this, Paul Manafort voluntarily showed up today, walked in, turned himself over, is not a threat to the public, was not a threat to flee.

“Yet this summer, the Justice Department broke into his house at 5 o’clock in the morning, caught he and his wife in their pajamas,” Gingrich said. “You have to say to yourself, this is the most grotesque abuse.”

Meanwhile, critics on Twitter seemed pretty surprised that Gingrich thought the pajama-time raid was “the most embarrassing component of this scenario.”

REALLY, that was the most embarrassing component of this scenario! — Muriel Sutton (@HvnlyQn1) October 31, 2017

Wow. Dude you need to sort out your priorities. — Lizzard (@1966start) October 31, 2017

How terrible that treason can be so messy — Guinevere Leigh (@LeighGuinevere) October 31, 2017

Newt Gingrich is outraged – OUTRAGED! – that Paul Manafort sleeps in pajamas. — Glenn A. Bruce (@GlennArdenBruce) October 31, 2017

Paul Manafort charge for ripping off the Americans millions of dollars IRS. Gingrich is worried about dignity PJs https://t.co/KjIaoWvrVC — J.A.Y (@jyribe) October 31, 2017

Let’s focus on the real issue being woken up while in your PJs, is anyone better than the GOP at spinning a story? https://t.co/xxawV60gVx — CynthiaLuc (@cynthia_luc) October 31, 2017

“Wow,” one user tweeted. “Dude you need to sort out your priorities.”

Said another tweeter: “How terrible that treason can be so messy.”