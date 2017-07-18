Hundreds of people congregate outside of Mandela's South Africa hospital room on July 18, 2013, to celebrate the critically ill former president's 95th birthday – and his reportedly improving health. Sadly, it was announced on Dec. 5 that Mandela had passed away. "Let us recall the values for which [he] fought. Let us reaffirm his vision of a society in which none is exploited, oppressed or possessed by another. Let us commit ourselves to strive together sparing neither strength nor courage to build a united, non-racial, non-sexiest, democratic and prosperous South Africa," the nation's president Jacob Zuma said when delivering the news.